iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Position Trimmed by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $972,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.88. 340,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,230. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $118.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

