Iradimed (IRMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $29.31 on Friday. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Iradimed had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iradimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,703.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven M. Nardi sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $36,967.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,153.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,615 shares of company stock worth $2,606,807 in the last ninety days. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 116,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 123,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 48,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 44.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 101,088 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

