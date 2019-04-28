Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.20.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.
In other Iqvia news, insider W Richard Staub sold 27,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $3,798,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,172,538 shares of company stock valued at $587,465,163. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Iqvia stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $138.70. 924,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,610. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $91.57 and a 52 week high of $146.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Iqvia
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.