IQIYI (IQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IQ. OTR Global cut shares of IQIYI to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. China Renaissance Securities set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IQIYI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion and a PE ratio of -8.87. IQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $46.23.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 36.00% and a negative return on equity of 74.57%. IQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQIYI will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 945.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

