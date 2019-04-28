Investors Research Corp Purchases New Holdings in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,848,000 after acquiring an additional 44,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,943,000 after acquiring an additional 79,808 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 62,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TLRD opened at $7.88 on Friday. Tailored Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $395.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 1,944.45% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $785.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other Tailored Brands news, CAO Brian T. Vaclavik purchased 4,250 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carrie Ann Ask purchased 13,500 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $100,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,328.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

