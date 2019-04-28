Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Holdings Increased by Live Your Vision LLC

Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 129.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,007,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353,877 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294,579 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 267,182.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,725 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $596,218,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,159,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $190.65 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $191.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3242 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

