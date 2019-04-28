Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Releases Earnings Results

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE IPG opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.05. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $130,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philippe Krakowsky sold 45,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $1,052,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 346,386 shares of company stock worth $7,946,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,356 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

