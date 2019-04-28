Intelsat (I) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intelsat (NYSE:I) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Intelsat to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Intelsat has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. Intelsat’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intelsat to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of I opened at $20.47 on Friday. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

I has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intelsat from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

