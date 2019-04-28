Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MVO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the third quarter valued at $253,000.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

Shares of MVO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.63. 73,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,896. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in MV Oil Trust (MVO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/integrated-investment-consultants-llc-takes-position-in-mv-oil-trust-mvo.html.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO).

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.