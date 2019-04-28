InsurChain Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (INSUR)

InsurChain (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. InsurChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $112,969.00 worth of InsurChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InsurChain has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One InsurChain token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

InsurChain Profile

InsurChain was first traded on January 14th, 2018. InsurChain’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for InsurChain is /r/Insurchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InsurChain’s official Twitter account is @InsurChain . InsurChain’s official website is www.insurchain.org

Buying and Selling InsurChain

InsurChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

