InspireMD Inc (NSPR) Short Interest Update

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,391 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the March 29th total of 585,759 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NSPR opened at $4.19 on Friday. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 162,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.39% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

