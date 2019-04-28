Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) Director Sells 65,736 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner sold 65,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,816,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,952,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.86 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Stephens set a $51.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 470.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 686,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after acquiring an additional 565,969 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $11,562,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $9,674,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after acquiring an additional 191,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,694,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

