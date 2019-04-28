Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Insider Sells 5,407 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider Michael C. Colby sold 5,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $142,474.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $397.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 487.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $84,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 98,355 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 218,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 52,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

