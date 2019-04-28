Insider Buying: Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) CFO Buys 6,800 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) CFO Terry Earley acquired 6,800 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $175,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,356. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on VBTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on Veritex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

