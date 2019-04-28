Insider Buying: Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) Major Shareholder Purchases 357,142 Shares of Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr bought 357,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $14.76.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.