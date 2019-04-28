Insider Buying: Brigham Minerals Inc (MNRL) CEO Acquires 36,111 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) CEO Robert M. Roosa acquired 36,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $649,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $20.49 on Friday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

