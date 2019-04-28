Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (ARCO)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 4,415,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at $10,211,000. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at $9,009,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,092,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 246,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at $6,458,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of ARCO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $753.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Arcos Dorados’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/inlet-private-wealth-llc-has-1-01-million-position-in-arcos-dorados-holding-inc-arco.html.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.