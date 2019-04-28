Incyte (INCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Incyte to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. Incyte has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,628,800. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INCY. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.82.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

