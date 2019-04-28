Incyte (INCY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Gabelli raised Incyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Incyte from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.82.
INCY stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $811,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,857.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,800. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1,496.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.