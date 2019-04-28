Incyte (INCY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Gabelli raised Incyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Incyte from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.82.

INCY stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $811,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,857.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,800. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1,496.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

