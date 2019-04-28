IMPINJ (PI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on IMPINJ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Dougherty & Co reissued a neutral rating on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of PI opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.26. IMPINJ has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $28.48.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 28.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMPINJ will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMPINJ news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 14,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 48,471.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 56.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

