Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Bought by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $2,569,175.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $6,349,737.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,237.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a $161.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

ITW stock opened at $153.59 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

