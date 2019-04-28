IGM Financial (IGM) PT Raised to C$44.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGM Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.50.

TSE IGM opened at C$36.88 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$29.84 and a 12-month high of C$39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.60.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$791.47 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.46000011824248 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 70.75%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

