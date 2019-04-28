IDACORP (IDA) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

NYSE IDA opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.39. IDACORP has a one year low of $85.23 and a one year high of $102.44.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The coal producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $311.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.43 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 4,346 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $431,644.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tessia Park sold 1,150 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $116,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 387 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 176.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 407 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 108.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 521 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

