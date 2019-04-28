Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) Receives $40.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth $508,435,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 785.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,905,000 after buying an additional 1,391,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,124,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 877.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,806,000 after buying an additional 1,082,319 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after buying an additional 680,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,316. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 122.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $49.60.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

