HSBC Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for Adler Real Estate (ADL)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2019 // Comments off

HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADL. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.40 ($20.23) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adler Real Estate has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.72 ($21.77).

Shares of ETR:ADL opened at €12.80 ($14.88) on Wednesday. Adler Real Estate has a 52-week low of €12.12 ($14.09) and a 52-week high of €16.10 ($18.72). The company has a market capitalization of $876.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.86.

Adler Real Estate Company Profile

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Analyst Recommendations for Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL)

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.