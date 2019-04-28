HSBC Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for Adler Real Estate (ADL)

HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADL. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.40 ($20.23) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adler Real Estate has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.72 ($21.77).

Shares of ETR:ADL opened at €12.80 ($14.88) on Wednesday. Adler Real Estate has a 52-week low of €12.12 ($14.09) and a 52-week high of €16.10 ($18.72). The company has a market capitalization of $876.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.86.

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

