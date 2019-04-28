HSBC Reiterates €11.30 Price Target for E.On (EOAN)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2019 // Comments off

HSBC set a €11.30 ($13.14) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.40 ($13.26) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.33 ($12.02).

EOAN stock opened at €9.65 ($11.22) on Thursday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.