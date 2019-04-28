HSBC Reiterates €11.30 Price Target for E.On (EOAN)

HSBC set a €11.30 ($13.14) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.40 ($13.26) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.33 ($12.02).

EOAN stock opened at €9.65 ($11.22) on Thursday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

