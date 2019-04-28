Home Bancorp (HBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBCP. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated a market-perform rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of HBCP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.86. 6,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.30.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.58%. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

In other Home Bancorp news, insider John W. Bordelon sold 2,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $91,663.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Bordelon sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $232,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $738,077 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 517.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

