Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 98,157 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 270,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 82,897 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 459,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,820. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

