Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.3% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,946. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

