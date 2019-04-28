Hill-Rom (HRC) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.02-5.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90496-2.93344 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88.Hill-Rom also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.02-5.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hill-Rom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.88.

HRC stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $81.82 and a one year high of $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $714.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.59 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

