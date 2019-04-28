Hexcel’s (HXL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.57 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 576,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,771. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $609.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $255,085.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

