Hexcel (HXL) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $75.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $80.00 target price on Hexcel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.13 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $383,498.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,420,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $44,235,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $22,522,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Hexcel by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,812,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after acquiring an additional 307,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 670,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,378,000 after acquiring an additional 224,753 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

