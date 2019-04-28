Hershey Co (HSY) VP Javier H. Idrovo Sells 7,385 Shares

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $125.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $126.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 95.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10,179.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,036 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

