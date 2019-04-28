HemaCare (HEMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEMACARE CORP.’s business activities include blood management programs, regional sales of blood products and blood services. Their Blood Management Programs enable hospitals to contract out all or a portion of their blood services activities, which include donor center management, blood procurement and other blood related activities. Blood Products include apheresis platelets and whole blood components, such as red blood cells and plasma products. Blood Services include therapeutic apheresisprocedures, stem cell collection and donor testing services. “

HEMA stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. HemaCare has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $16.00.

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy.

