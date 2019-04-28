HedgeTrade Reaches Market Cap of $14.25 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $0.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017360 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00016314 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012273 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004158 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,998,499 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

