Heartland Banccorp (HLAN) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS: HLAN) is one of 140 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Heartland Banccorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Heartland Banccorp pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Heartland Banccorp pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 34.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Banccorp $48.79 million $11.41 million 12.37 Heartland Banccorp Competitors $7.68 billion $1.73 billion 12.40

Heartland Banccorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Banccorp. Heartland Banccorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Heartland Banccorp has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Banccorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heartland Banccorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Banccorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heartland Banccorp Competitors 1627 5993 5269 269 2.32

Heartland Banccorp currently has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.36%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 12.46%. Given Heartland Banccorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heartland Banccorp is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Banccorp 23.00% N/A N/A Heartland Banccorp Competitors 37.50% 9.62% 0.76%

Summary

Heartland Banccorp competitors beat Heartland Banccorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Heartland Banccorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans; personal loans, such as vehicle loans, home equity loans, and personal unsecured loans; and commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, and working capital loans and equipment financing. It also offers credit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, retirement planning, wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides agribusiness lending solutions; alternative investment services; and insurance services comprising life insurance, long-term care insurance, and disability insurance. As of December 19, 2018, it operated 15 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

