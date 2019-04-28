Head to Head Comparison: Firstime Design (FTDL) vs. Fossil Group (FOSL)

Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) and Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Firstime Design and Fossil Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firstime Design 0 0 0 0 N/A Fossil Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Fossil Group has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.02%. Given Fossil Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fossil Group is more favorable than Firstime Design.

Risk and Volatility

Firstime Design has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fossil Group has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Firstime Design and Fossil Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firstime Design -0.93% -2.88% -1.60% Fossil Group -0.14% 3.86% 1.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Fossil Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Firstime Design shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Fossil Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Firstime Design and Fossil Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firstime Design $14.21 million 0.51 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Fossil Group $2.54 billion 0.26 -$3.48 million $0.78 16.86

Firstime Design has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fossil Group.

Summary

Fossil Group beats Firstime Design on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firstime Design

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as The Middleton Doll Company. FirsTime Design Limited is based in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. The company manufactures and distributes private label brands, as well as branded products purchased for resale in non-FOSSIL branded retail stores. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, SKAGEN, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, BMW, CHAPS BY RALPH LAUREN, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, PUMA, and TORY BURCH. The company sells its products through company-owned retail and outlet stores, department stores, specialty retail stores, specialty watch and jewelry stores, mass market stores, e-commerce sites, licensed and franchised FOSSIL retail stores, and retail concessions, as well as sells its products on airlines and cruise ships. As of December 29, 2018, it owned and operated 63 retail stores and 113 outlet stores located in the United States, as well as 181 retail stores and 127 outlet stores internationally. The company was formerly known as Fossil, Inc. and changed its name to Fossil Group, Inc. in May 2013. Fossil Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

