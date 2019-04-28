Head-To-Head Analysis: KBC GRP NV/ADR (KBCSY) and Bco Com Portugues (BPCGY)

Bco Com Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) and KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bco Com Portugues and KBC GRP NV/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bco Com Portugues N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KBC GRP NV/ADR $11.77 billion 2.60 $3.04 billion $3.53 10.35

KBC GRP NV/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Bco Com Portugues.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bco Com Portugues and KBC GRP NV/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bco Com Portugues 0 0 0 0 N/A KBC GRP NV/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Bco Com Portugues has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBC GRP NV/ADR has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bco Com Portugues and KBC GRP NV/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bco Com Portugues N/A N/A N/A KBC GRP NV/ADR 26.90% 13.41% 0.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of KBC GRP NV/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KBC GRP NV/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bco Com Portugues does not pay a dividend. KBC GRP NV/ADR pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

KBC GRP NV/ADR beats Bco Com Portugues on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBC GRP NV/ADR

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services. The company also provides telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 585 bank branches and 374 insurance agencies in Belgium; 777 bank branches in Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria; and 27 bank branches internationally. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, multi-agents, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

