Head-To-Head Analysis: HANNOVER RUECK/S (HVRRY) and American National Insurance (ANAT)

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) and American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get HANNOVER RUECK/S alerts:

HANNOVER RUECK/S has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Insurance has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

HANNOVER RUECK/S pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. American National Insurance pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. HANNOVER RUECK/S pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HANNOVER RUECK/S and American National Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANNOVER RUECK/S 0 0 0 0 N/A American National Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HANNOVER RUECK/S and American National Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANNOVER RUECK/S $19.66 billion 0.92 $1.08 billion $4.49 16.78 American National Insurance $3.33 billion 0.94 $158.99 million N/A N/A

HANNOVER RUECK/S has higher revenue and earnings than American National Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares HANNOVER RUECK/S and American National Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANNOVER RUECK/S 6.32% 12.87% 1.86% American National Insurance 4.78% 4.07% 0.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of HANNOVER RUECK/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of American National Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of American National Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HANNOVER RUECK/S beats American National Insurance on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities. This segment also provides risk solutions for casualty and property, as well as for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space business; and marine and offshore energy business. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment offers, enhanced annuities, group life and health, guaranteed simplified issue, 60+, and Sharia-compliant Takaful reinsurance products, as well as micro insurance products. This segment also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, it offers various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as business owners, property, liability, mortgage security insurance, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; and guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, marketing organizations, employee benefit firms, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels, Internet, and call centers. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.