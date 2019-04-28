HCP, Inc. (HCP) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 66.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in HCP by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in HCP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCP by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCP in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get HCP alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HCP. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HCP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.95.

NYSE HCP opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.46. HCP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $441.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. HCP had a net margin of 57.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. HCP’s payout ratio is 81.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/hcp-inc-hcp-shares-bought-by-private-capital-group-llc.html.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.