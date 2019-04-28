Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) versus Black Hills (BKH) Financial Contrast

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Hills pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Black Hills has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years.

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Black Hills’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.86 billion 1.57 $203.66 million $1.85 22.29 Black Hills $1.75 billion 2.48 $258.44 million $3.54 20.38

Black Hills has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries. Black Hills is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawaiian Electric Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Hills has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries 7.12% 9.60% 1.58% Black Hills 14.73% 9.75% 2.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Black Hills shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hawaiian Electric Industries and Black Hills, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 1 1 0 0 1.50 Black Hills 1 5 0 0 1.83

Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.92%. Black Hills has a consensus target price of $65.40, suggesting a potential downside of 9.37%. Given Black Hills’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Summary

Black Hills beats Hawaiian Electric Industries on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. This segment operates 49 branches, including 34 branches in Oahu, 6 branches in Maui, 5 branches in Hawaii, 3 branches in Kauai, and 1 branch in Molokai. The company's Other segment focuses on investing in non-regulated renewable energy and infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. This segment owns 939 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,858 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,054,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. It also provides appliance repair services to residential customers through company technicians and third-party service providers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers. This segment owns and operates approximately 4,700 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,158 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; 7 natural gas storage sites; and approximately 45,000 horsepower of compression and 600 miles of gathering lines. The Power Generation segment produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal generating plants; and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to utilities under long-term contracts. The Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming; and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. Black Hills Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

