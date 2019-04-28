HANG SENG BK LT/S (HSNGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.75. HANG SENG BK LT/S has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $27.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from HANG SENG BK LT/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. HANG SENG BK LT/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.95%.

About HANG SENG BK LT/S

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

