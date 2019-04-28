GVC (GVC) PT Raised to GBX 900

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 887 ($11.59) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.73) target price (down previously from GBX 1,330 ($17.38)) on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Numis Securities upgraded GVC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,098 ($14.35) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GVC from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,112.60 ($14.54).

Shares of GVC stock opened at GBX 669.60 ($8.75) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of -54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.09. GVC has a 1-year low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,184 ($15.47).

In other news, insider Virginia McDowell purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.10) per share, for a total transaction of £38,010 ($49,666.80). Also, insider Lee Feldman sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 666 ($8.70), for a total value of £5,994,000 ($7,832,222.66).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

