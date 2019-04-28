Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $145,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 53.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNTY shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

In related news, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $30,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard W. Baker bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.04.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

