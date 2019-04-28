Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SUPV has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Supervielle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Grupo Supervielle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.04. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 8.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 29.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,266,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 285,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 1,613,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,800 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

