Grove Bank & Trust Has $271,000 Stake in Cigna Corp (CI)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cigna were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cigna by 42,687.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,107,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,800,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,706,967,000 after acquiring an additional 260,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,910,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cigna by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,308,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,822 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.62.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $184,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/grove-bank-trust-has-271000-stake-in-cigna-corp-ci.html.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.