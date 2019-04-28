Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT) Insider Acquires £4,974.20 in Stock

Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT) insider Imogen Joss acquired 5,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £4,974.20 ($6,499.67).

Shares of Gresham Technologies stock opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.23) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. Gresham Technologies PLC has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 206.52 ($2.70).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Gresham Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -0.48%.

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Clareti Solutions and Other Solutions segments. The company offers Clareti Transaction Control, an enterprise data control solution for data validation and real-time transaction matching and reconciliation.

