Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (BIF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 110.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,351,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 72,326 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 201,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 303,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIF stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

In other news, major shareholder Lola Brown Trust 1B acquired 2,319,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $25,416,766.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

