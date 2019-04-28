Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,325,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 204,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $56.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,477 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/great-valley-advisor-group-inc-purchases-shares-of-8477-ishares-russell-mid-cap-etf-iwr.html.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.