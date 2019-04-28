Graphic Packaging (GPK) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $183,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.